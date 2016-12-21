DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews respond to Northeast Amarillo home
Amarillo fire and police responded to a poisoning call after 5:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Carolyn St. Capt. Davis says aluminum phosphide was used in the home for pest control, and when mixed with water is fatal.
