DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat ...

DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews respond to Northeast Amarillo home

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Amarillo fire and police responded to a poisoning call after 5:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Carolyn St. Capt. Davis says aluminum phosphide was used in the home for pest control, and when mixed with water is fatal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla... Oct '16 billy 2
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC