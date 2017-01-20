Deputy wounded in Thursday shooting released from hospital
A deputy with the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office has been released from Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo on Friday after she was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Thursday during a manhunt in Fritch that left one man dead. Hutchinson County Deputy Gloria Robles, 26, was released from the hospital Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
