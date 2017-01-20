Deputy wounded in Thursday shooting r...

Deputy wounded in Thursday shooting released from hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

A deputy with the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office has been released from Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo on Friday after she was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Thursday during a manhunt in Fritch that left one man dead. Hutchinson County Deputy Gloria Robles, 26, was released from the hospital Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 6 hr Hillary for prison 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC