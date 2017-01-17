Date set for Raising Cane's grand ope...

Date set for Raising Cane's grand opening

When it opens on April 25, the 2,700-square-foot restaurant will begin serving up its "ONE LOVE quality chicken finger meals" to "Caniacs" old and new at 4700 S. Coulter St., in front of Walmart. The company will be hiring roughly 65 crewmembers for multiple positions at the new restaurant in the weeks ahead.

