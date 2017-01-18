Cosselmon Mechanical remains open following fire
Despite a fire last week that did more than $70,000 in damages, Collselmon Mechanical remains fully operation with no stoppage of business, the owners told the Amarillo Globe-News Wednesday. "There was a fire that broke out at our location due to an extreme, rare incident," Ranora Cosselmon said in a statement.
