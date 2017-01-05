Clean-up started at poisoning site

After two days of government agency officials meeting to assess any toxic conditions that may still exist at the Balderas family home, the process of cleaning up the house got underway Thursday morning. With the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality leading the way, workers in protective suits filed in and out of the house throughout the day.

