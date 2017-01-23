City offering mobile immunization clinic Thursday
The City of Amarillo is offering a mobile immunization clinic on Thursday for adults who may be in need of vaccinations. The clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m at 4631 S. Western, at the corner of Western and Republic Ave. While supplies last, the city will offer vaccinations for pneumonia, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, chickenpox, flu, human papillomavirus , Meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix .
