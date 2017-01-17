City candidates file campaign finance reports
Mayoral candidate Ginger Nelson has reported raising nearly $100,000 in her bid for the office, according to her campaign finance report filed Tuesday. Nelson and any of the current Amarillo City Council members or candidates who've solicited contributions between July 1 and Dec. 31 were required to submit their semiannual campaign finance report on Tuesday.
