Burning trash truck may have started grass fire
A grass fire in the Chaparral Hills neighborhood on Wednesday morning that may have been started by a burning trash truck spread rapidly, fueled by gusting wind, and damaged several structures before it was brought under control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC