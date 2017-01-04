Burger broils briefly in roadside blaze
More than 38,000 pounds of frozen ground beef was declared a loss by Amarillo's Environmental Health Department after a tractor-trailer caught fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Central Avenue on Wednesday. The trailer, owned by Plains Transportation of Amarillo, caught fire after one of its inner tires blew out and caught fire from friction, according to an AFD report.
