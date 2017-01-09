Book a dream wedding at upcoming brid...

Book a dream wedding at upcoming bridal show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The upcoming Bridal Show of Amarillo is a one-stop shop for brides-to-be where they can plan and book their dream wedding. Show co-owner Samarah Meil said the 30-year-old semi-annual event brings wedding industry vendors to one location for a day of both planning logistics and wedding-inspired fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,807

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC