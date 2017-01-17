Balderas children laid to rest, fund-...

Balderas children laid to rest, fund-raising continues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A tragic accidental poisoning has shaken the Amarillo community, but hundreds came to pay their respects today as the Balderas children were laid to rest. The mood was of course somber as family and friends came together to celebrate the lives of Yasmeen, Josue, Johnny and Felipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 22 hr Hillary for prison 1
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC