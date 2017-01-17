Balderas children laid to rest, fund-raising continues
A tragic accidental poisoning has shaken the Amarillo community, but hundreds came to pay their respects today as the Balderas children were laid to rest. The mood was of course somber as family and friends came together to celebrate the lives of Yasmeen, Josue, Johnny and Felipe.
