Bad chilly outside, good chili inside: Amarilloans warm up with annual cookoff

On a cold and icy Saturday morning, between 2,000 and 3,000 hungry Texas Panhandle residents warmed up with $5 Styrofoam cups of chili at the Tri-State Open Chili Championship. Ticket sales and a silent auction raised $15,000 to $20,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas, according to cookoff co-chair Vickie Childers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.