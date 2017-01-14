Bad chilly outside, good chili inside: Amarilloans warm up with annual cookoff
On a cold and icy Saturday morning, between 2,000 and 3,000 hungry Texas Panhandle residents warmed up with $5 Styrofoam cups of chili at the Tri-State Open Chili Championship. Ticket sales and a silent auction raised $15,000 to $20,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas, according to cookoff co-chair Vickie Childers.
