At Least 4 Dead After Suspected Pesticide Poisoning in Texas

At least four people, all believed to be minors, are dead in Amarillo, Texas, after a pest control chemical created lethal gas in a home, according to fire officials. According to AFD, the homeowner sprayed "Weevil-Cide," a pesticide that contained the chemical aluminum phosphide, underneath their home.

Amarillo, TX

