APD: 31 Stolen Vehicle Reports in 11 ...

APD: 31 Stolen Vehicle Reports in 11 Days

11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The temperatures are getting colder and police are seeing a lot more cars being started and left unattended to warm up. While it may be convenient to start your car and leave it or to leave it running while you run into a store, ask yourself if it's worth losing your car to warm it up? The Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit would like to remind everyone that the easiest way to keep from becoming a victim of a stolen vehicle is to not leave your car running while unattended or leave your keys in it.

