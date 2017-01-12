APD: 31 Stolen Vehicle Reports in 11 Days
The temperatures are getting colder and police are seeing a lot more cars being started and left unattended to warm up. While it may be convenient to start your car and leave it or to leave it running while you run into a store, ask yourself if it's worth losing your car to warm it up? The Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit would like to remind everyone that the easiest way to keep from becoming a victim of a stolen vehicle is to not leave your car running while unattended or leave your keys in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|33 min
|Beeville
|1,019
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC