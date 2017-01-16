Another Amarilloan announces intention to seek seat on council
Freda Powell, former specialist and purchasing representative with Linn Energy, said Monday that she plans to run for one of the council seats in the upcoming municipal elections. Powell, who is unsure of which seat she will run for, said she has a "strong desire to serve on the city council."
