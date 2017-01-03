AMS and YCCO team up to help the home...

AMS and YCCO team up to help the homeless tackle the cold winter months

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Amarillo Medical Service and their well-known blue truck were providing a helping hand, but in a different way than usual. Along with Yellow City Community Outreach, AMS was able to raise over a hundred articles of clothing, coats and blankets for the homeless men and women in the YCCO shelter.

