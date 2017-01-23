Amarillo's only quints reach milestone birthday
Quintuplets, Aidan, Ethan, Mattisan, Dixon and Garret Williams, celebrated their birthday this weekend at their mother's home in Amarillo. The quints were born 16 years ago today.
