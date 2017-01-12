Amarillo's New City Manager is Jared Miller Amarillo's new City Manager will be Jared Miller.
Terry Childers who resigned in November and current Deputy City Manger Bob Cowell filled that role on an interim basis. Jared H. Miller, former Assistant City Manager for North Richland Hills, TX, joined the City of San Marcos on January 6, 2014 as City Manager.
