Amarillo's first born is a girl
Jeff Jackson Jr. holds his newborn daughter Kylee, who was born at 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning at Baptist St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo. Kylee's mother Britni Allen and the newborn's big sister, Jaylee, 4, shared the bed surrounded by some of the gifts they won for having the year's first baby.
