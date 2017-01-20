Amarillo's First Baby in 2017 Born at BSAKylee A'riah Jackson was born at
"BSA hospital is proud to welcome the first baby born in Amarillo in 2017. Kylee A'riah Jackson was born at 4:13am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC