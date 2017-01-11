Amarilloans needed to fill city commi...

Amarilloans needed to fill city committee vacancies

Fewer and fewer Amarillo residents are getting involved in local government, and lack of time is a big reason why. Vacancies on about a dozen City of Amarillo boards and commissions are slowing down the city improvement projects that these groups are tasked with overseeing.

