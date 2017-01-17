Amarillo Zoo Accepting Applications For Zoo Volunteers
You can pick up an application in person at the zoo apply online at the zoo's website: www.amarillozoo.org An open house is scheduled on March 4th from 1-3 p.m. for anyone interested in the program who would like more information on the duties and responsibilities of a Zoo volunteer. Four different training classes will be held at the end of March, and you must attend all four to qualify as a volunteer.
