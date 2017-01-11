Amarillo to Soon Have Rooftop Restaurant

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Groundbreaking on a new building in downtown Amarillo will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning by William Ware and Tol Ware, co-owners of Dubs Development, LLC. The two tenants of the new building will be Crush Wine Bar and Six Car Pub and Brewery. Crush will quadruple its dining space, revamp its menu and offer a full bar.

Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Amarillo, TX

