Amarillo to Soon Have Rooftop Restaurant
Groundbreaking on a new building in downtown Amarillo will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning by William Ware and Tol Ware, co-owners of Dubs Development, LLC. The two tenants of the new building will be Crush Wine Bar and Six Car Pub and Brewery. Crush will quadruple its dining space, revamp its menu and offer a full bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC