Amarillo Symphony Kids hosts free concert today
Amarillo Symphony Kids presents "Carnegie Hall Link Up: The Orchestra Moves" at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium. Symphony Marketing Manager Zivorad Filipovic said that through the symphony's repertoire and the interactive performance, students will discover how the orchestra moves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC