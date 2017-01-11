Amarillo Symphony Kids hosts free con...

Amarillo Symphony Kids hosts free concert today

Amarillo Symphony Kids presents "Carnegie Hall Link Up: The Orchestra Moves" at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium. Symphony Marketing Manager Zivorad Filipovic said that through the symphony's repertoire and the interactive performance, students will discover how the orchestra moves.

