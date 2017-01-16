Amarillo police investigating shooting at Lambie Lane Apartments
A man was shot in the back Sunday at an Amarillo apartment complex and taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. At 11:04 a.m. APD officers were sent to the apartment complex, located at 4302 SW 51st Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male, 39, who had a single gunshot wound to his back.
