Amarillo police investigating shootin...

Amarillo police investigating shooting at Lambie Lane Apartments

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

A man was shot in the back Sunday at an Amarillo apartment complex and taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. At 11:04 a.m. APD officers were sent to the apartment complex, located at 4302 SW 51st Ave. When officers arrived, they found a male, 39, who had a single gunshot wound to his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr New Resident 1,034
Edible Arrangements Guy Fri Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC