Amarillo Pesticide Poisoning Kills 4 Children, Hospitalizes 5
An accidental pesticide poisoning at a home in Amarillo, Texas is suspected in the deaths of four children and hospitalization of five other people. First responders arrived at the home on Monday after a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, but instead found a deadly gas produced by a pest control chemical being exposed to water, Amarillo Fire Department Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Mon
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC