Amarillo man shot in face, alleged as...

Amarillo man shot in face, alleged assailant arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

An Amarillo man has been hospitalized after being shot in the face during a fight in the streets of north Amarillo, Wednesday night. Amarillo Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Poplar and Magnolia regarding a fight about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 min Curious 1,018
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC