Amarillo Economic Development Corporation names new president
Barry Albrecht, who has worked in the field of economic development for 26 years, will take over the post effective Jan. 23. He previously served as the CEO of the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation and has extensive experience in the Aerospace & Defense sector. AEDC is funded by a half-cent city sales tax and is expected to bring in about $19 million this year, according to a budget forecast.
