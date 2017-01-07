Amarillo City Council casts wide net ...

Amarillo City Council casts wide net with city manager finalists

Amarillo's next city manager likely will be one who falls in line with the Amarillo City Council's current vision, even though the council he works with might be an entirely new group of faces after May's upcoming municipal election. By reaching this point, the council has shown they are again ready to move forward, daring to entrust their vision for the city in a fresh set of finalists: An insider with institutional knowledge, an outsider from a big city and three others who have decades of municipal experience.

