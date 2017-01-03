Amarillo Area Foundation Hires New Vice President after Retirement of Charlotte Rhodes
Charlotte Rhodes, Vice President of Resource Development and Sustainability at the Amarillo Area Foundation, has announced her retirement effective December 31, 2016. Her tenure marked a period of unprecedented growth for the Foundation.
