Amarillo Area Foundation Hires New Vice President after Retirement of Charlotte Rhodes

12 hrs ago

Charlotte Rhodes, Vice President of Resource Development and Sustainability at the Amarillo Area Foundation, has announced her retirement effective December 31, 2016. Her tenure marked a period of unprecedented growth for the Foundation.

