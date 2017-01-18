After years of growth, Amarillo Pedia...

After years of growth, Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics plans major expansion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry &Orthodontics has broken ground on a three-story, $3.8 million medical center across the street from its current Wolflin Village building. Dr. Shane Moore's brainchild has grown from five employees in a 3,500-square-foot office to a 54-person staff working in 10,000 square feet, plus a second facility in southwest Amarillo, over the last 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC