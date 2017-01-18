After years of growth, Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics plans major expansion

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry &Orthodontics has broken ground on a three-story, $3.8 million medical center across the street from its current Wolflin Village building. Dr. Shane Moore's brainchild has grown from five employees in a 3,500-square-foot office to a 54-person staff working in 10,000 square feet, plus a second facility in southwest Amarillo, over the last 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.