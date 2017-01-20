2016 HEADLINER: Heal the City clinic, founder Alan Keister treat those without insurance
For years of effort helping the ill and indigent in the city - efforts that grew to even greater heights this year - Heal the City and founder Dr. Alan Keister, 46, have been honored as 2016 Amarillo Globe-News Headliners. For those who end up at the front door of Heal the City, it is often because they don't know where else to find help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC