2016 HEADLINER: Heal the City clinic, founder Alan Keister treat those without insurance

11 hrs ago

For years of effort helping the ill and indigent in the city - efforts that grew to even greater heights this year - Heal the City and founder Dr. Alan Keister, 46, have been honored as 2016 Amarillo Globe-News Headliners. For those who end up at the front door of Heal the City, it is often because they don't know where else to find help.

