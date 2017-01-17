1 burned worker dies after Amarillo construction site fire

IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-231715- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge- Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Wabasha...Dodge Center... Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston 901 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2017 ...Slick Roads Possible This Morning... Some very light freezing drizzle or snow showers are expected this morning creating a light glaze of ice or coating of snow on some area roads. Untreated roads may be slippery for a while this morning until temperatures rise above freezing.

