Young at heart: At 105, she's lived through 18 presidents
Bess McGrew, center, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday, December 28, 2016 surrounded a few of her great-great-grandchildren at the Amarillo Center for Skilled Care. Pictured with McGrew are Emory Chancler, 7, Gentry Fish, 10, Makenlie Hooks, 12, Mekenna Hooks, 12, Keedan Hooks, 15, and Slade Chancler, 5. McGrew has 10 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
