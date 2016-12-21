Xcel Energy upgrades south Amarillo t...

Xcel Energy upgrades south Amarillo transmission line

Monday Dec 19 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

New transmission line towers are going up along Southwest 58th Avenue in south Amarillo as Xcel Energy upgrades an existing transmission corridor to boost the reliability and capacity of the grid in the south and west parts of town. The existing line starts at the South Georgia Substation at 45th Avenue and Georgia Street and heads south to 58th.

