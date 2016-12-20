Tulia man dies in Amarillo accident
One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Southwest 45th Avenue and South Georgia Street. Amarillo Police Department was called to the scene at 6:54 a.m. after a gold-colored GMC Envoy heading southbound on Georgia collided with the driver's side of a white two-door Chevrolet.
