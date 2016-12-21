The United Family Raises more than $65,000 for High Plains Food Bank
The United Family announced today the company's annual holiday food drive raised $65,088 for the High Plains Food Bank, which includes funds donated by guests and a $10,000 matched donation from the company. During the food drive, guests were able to donate nonperishable food at any United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations in the Amarillo area, or make a cash donation during checkout.
