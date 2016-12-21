Teckla Trailer Fire

10 hrs ago

Crews from the Amarillo Fire Department arrived on scene and found a construction site trailer with heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof. Authorities say there were several extension cords running to the trailer from a nearby business and the trailer was being heated by propane.

