Source: Christi Lynn
In 2016, Trump became president of the United States, we dealt with the Zika outbreak, lost many of our Hollywood favorites, healed after the attack on the Brussels airport, and even experienced the release of "Pokemon Go." But we had some big news here in the Panhandle too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC