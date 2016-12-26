Road rage incident leads to West Amar...

Road rage incident leads to West Amarillo shooting

A man, 35, was shot Monday afternoon in the 400 block of South Western Street, the Amarillo Police Department reported, following what appears to be a road rage incident. A male told police he had been driving westbound on Southwest Sixth Avenue when another vehicle, a cream or gold colored Lexus four-door sedan, traveling in the same direction, was involved in a driving incident with him.

