President Obama commutes Amarillo man's sentence
An Amarillo man was one of 153 people pardoned or granted a commutation of sentence by President Barack Obama on Monday. Marcus Louis Diaz had been sentenced to 262 months in prison and five years of supervised release in February 2001.
Read more at Amarillo.com.
