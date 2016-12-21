Potter County Sheriff's Deputies Will...

Potter County Sheriff's Deputies Will Soon Wear Body Cameras

21 hrs ago

Potter County Sheriff's Office will be the first department in Amarillo to fully implement the use of body cameras. In 2015, a state grant was passed allowing local law enforcement agencies to only be responsible for paying 20-percent of the cost of the body cameras.



Amarillo, TX

