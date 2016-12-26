Police seek suspect in shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking information from the public about a shooting Friday night in the 1300 block of NW 10th Ave. At 8:02 p.m. police responded to a call that a 38-year-old man had been shot at least two times in the legs. The victim told police he had gone into a residence in this block and that when he came out, he was shot at and he does not know who shot at him.

