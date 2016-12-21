Phillips 66 Donates $35,000 to Amaril...

Phillips 66 Donates $35,000 to Amarillo Police for Training

Tuesday Dec 20

The $35,000 grant check is being presented to Chief Ed Drain by Phillips 66 employees including Ryan Fairbank and Scott Hand . Several Phillips employees and APD administrators were on hand to see the Department accept the generous gift, which brings Phillips 66 total in grants provided to the APD to $60,000 in 2017.

