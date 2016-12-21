Pedestrian hit in morning wreck dies
UPDATE: The pedestrian involved in this morning's incident has died, according to the Amarillo Police Department. She has been identified as Theresa Rider, 66. Police said Rider and her husband were crossing westbound across Coulter Street at the crosswalk when she was struck by an elderly driver turning from the traffic light in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov 28
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
|Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla...
|Oct '16
|billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC