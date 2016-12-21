Need something to do for New Year's Eve?
The Amarillo Bulls take on the Odessa Jackalopes during their traditional New Year's Eve game in the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum. Purchase any red or silver section seat in advance for just $10.
