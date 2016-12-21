More than 700k in Texas enroll for Obamacare

Despite concerns over the future of Obamacare, not just in Texas but across the country, enrollment numbers for the health insurance program remain strong after the initial early deadline to sign up ended on Dec. 19. In Texas, 775,659 enrolled from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, the second most of any state, trailing Florida, who had nearly 1.3 million select plans. At this point back in 2015, 1,040,246 had signed up for coverage in Texas, but Health and Human Services said that those with plans that automatically renew were not including in the current numbers.

