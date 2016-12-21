Meat Market Update | Round and chuck make up for primal rib price drop
Ed Czerwien, USDA Market News reporter in Amarillo, TX, offers a concise summary of how last week's beef trade impacted the cattle market and beef prices. The daily spot Choice primal rib dropped almost $70 by Tuesday, December 20, but the round and chuck primals started their seasonal rally ahead of last year and actually pushed the cutout higher even with the big drop in the rib prices.
