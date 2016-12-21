Man Arrested in Stolen Truck Monday M...

Man Arrested in Stolen Truck Monday Morning

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Amarillo Police Department says they stopped a 2007 gray Ford F-150 truck on the 1000 block of SW 7th Avenue. Police say the license plate on the truck had been reported stolen on December 23 from a 2003 Ford F-150 on the 3300 block of Eddy Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov 28 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
Amarillo Windshield repair and Auto glass repla... Oct '16 billy 2
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,578 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,086

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC