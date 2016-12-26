Man arrested for driving stolen truck
An Amarillo Police Department officer spotted a 2007 grey Ford F-150 truck in the 1000 block of SW 7th Avenue early Monday morning with a license plate number that matched a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Dec. 23. Officers stopped the truck and identified Aaron Shawn Carthel , 35, as the driver. Additional investigation showed the truck had been reported stolen on Dec. 13 from a parking lot in the 4200 block of Canyon Drive.
